SADAG: Parents underestimating pandemic's impact on children

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has seen a spike in anxiety and depression among teens while families try to navigate through the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said that parents were underestimating what children were going through amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has seen a spike in anxiety and depression among teens while families try to navigate through the pandemic.

Many children are battling with eating disorders, self-harming and even increases of suicidal behaviour.

Sadag's Director Cassey Chambers is urging parents to be at the lookout for a change in their teen's behaviour and to seek help urgently.

“Before COVID they were already an at-risk age group. We saw a lot of depression, anxiety and trauma, but now with the pandemic and all the extra stresses that it brings along with that, we are seeing more calls around depression and anxiety, and of course it doesn't go away,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.