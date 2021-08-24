SA unemployment rate increases to 34.4% in Q2 of 2021 - Stats SA
This is the highest rate recorded since the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) started in 2008.
CAPE TOWN - The unemployment rate has hit another record high.
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday.
It said that the official unemployment rate went up by 1.8 percentage points from the 32.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2021 to 34.4% in the second quarter.
Stats SA said that the number of employed people fell by 54,000 to 14.9 million in the second quarter.
It said that the number of unemployed people rose by 584,000 to 7.8 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Stats SA also reported a rise of 186,000 or 5.9% in the number of discouraged work-seekers. The number of people who were not economically active for other reasons fell by 571,000 or 4.5% between the two quarters, leading to a net decrease of 386,000 in the not economically active population.
These changes mean that the official unemployment rate has gone up by 1.8 percentage points to 34.4% in the second quarter, up from the 32.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
This is another record high.
The unemployment rate according to the expanded definition of unemployment increased by 1.2 percentage points to 44.4% in the second quarter, compared to quarter one.
