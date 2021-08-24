SA unemployment rate increases to 34.4% in Q2 of 2021 - Stats SA

This is the highest rate recorded since the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) started in 2008.

CAPE TOWN - The unemployment rate has hit another record high.

Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday.

It said that the official unemployment rate went up by 1.8 percentage points from the 32.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2021 to 34.4% in the second quarter.

This is the highest rate recorded since the QLFS started in 2008.

Stats SA said that the number of employed people fell by 54,000 to 14.9 million in the second quarter.

It said that the number of unemployed people rose by 584,000 to 7.8 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021.