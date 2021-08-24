Plettenberg Bay taxi operators protest over relief funds

Drivers took to the streets over relief funds for minibus taxi operators.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi operators protested on Tuesday morning on the N2 in Plettenberg Bay.

Western Cape Transport Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said: “The road was reopened while the operators meet with local authorities but has subsequently been closed again, traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.”

Law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

