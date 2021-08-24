Parly hears how massive budget cuts crippled SAPS’ response to July unrest

This is according to police portfolio committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson who addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Massive budget cuts are being blamed for the police’s poor response to the civil unrest and looting last month.

This is according to police portfolio committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson who addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Joemat-Pettersson and MPs were discussing oversight reports following their visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The failed insurrection and looting has been brought back to the National Assembly for discussion.

MPs reflected on their recent oversight visit where they saw first-hand the extent of the damage.

Joemat-Pettersson said it was clear that budget cuts affected the police’s response: “The security cluster in general and the police in particular, have faced severe budget cuts. This reduced budget allocation may have contributed in the manner in which the police responded to the unrest and also hampered the general work of the police.”

MPs, including ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, called for harsher action against the security cluster: “The whole security cluster that failed the nation should have been fired for the lapses and incompetence.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.