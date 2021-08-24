No arrests made yet related to taxi crash outside Parliament

It's still not clear what caused Friday morning's crash outside Parliament but police have confirmed that they're investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving and their investigation is ongoing.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with a minibus taxi accident in which a number of school children were injured in the Cape Town CBD.

It's still not clear what caused Friday morning's crash outside Parliament but police have confirmed that they're investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving and their investigation is ongoing.

The 16-seater taxi was transporting 21 pupils and there were two adults in the vehicle.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that his department was also probing last week's accident.

He's called on parents and schools to ensure that contracted vehicles were safe and that drivers were competent and licensed.

This after it came to light that the driver of the minibus taxi apparently did not have a driver's or operating licence and that the vehicle was also unlicensed.

Mitchell said that he'd take whatever appropriate action was required, including laying criminal charges.

"Irresponsible drivers with no consideration for the safety of the people they transport cannot go unpunished,' Mitchell said.

The children, between the ages of 6 and 14, sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor and some were still being treated in hospital.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.