Nkangala Mayor Masilela, 8 others granted bail in fraud, theft case

JOHANNESBURG - Nkangala District Mayor Thembi Masilela and eight co-accused have been granted R10,00 bail each by the Middelburg Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

They were arrested on Monday for theft, forgery and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The State alleges that Masilela colluded with the group in September 2019 and ensured that fraudulent documents were processed for payments for services, which were never rendered, leading to the municipality losing more than R200,000.

They all appeared in court on Tuesday according to the Hawks' Dineo Sekgotodi: “The case was postponed to 10 September 2021.”

