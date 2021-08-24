Murdered Nosicelo Mtebeni dreamed of changing the justice system, says friend

A classmate of murdered Fort Hare University student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, believed that the justice system was failing women and said that justice must be served for the slain fourth-year law student.

The following story contains graphic details about a case of gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - A classmate of murdered Fort Hare University student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, said that her friend dreamed of becoming an attorney and providing for her family.

Indiphile Paul joined scores of people at the East London Magistrates Court, where the 23-year-old's alleged killer made his first appearance.

Her boyfriend, Alutha Pasile, had his case postponed to 28 September for further investigation and has declined the opportunity to apply for bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the couple lived together in Quigney in East London.

Paul said that Mtebeni wasn't a woman of many words and she had big dreams.

"A very quiet person to be around, she never said much. Her dream was to become an attorney and actually change the justice system that day in and day out is failing us."

Paul believed that the justice system was failing women and said that justice must be served for the slain fourth-year law student.

The NPA said that Pasile was arrested last week, hours after two bags were found at a dumping site containing parts of the deceased's dismembered body.

A witness had spotted the accused leaving his home with a purple suitcase and a grey and black bag on the morning of his arrest. These matched the bags found at the dumping site.

