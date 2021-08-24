Most political parties meet IEC deadline to submit election candidate lists

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the candidates have been made public because people have to know exactly who they will be voting for in advance.

CAPE TOWN - Most political parties have met Monday night’s deadline to submit their candidate lists for the local government elections.

Some, like the Democratic Alliance (DA), have announced mayoral candidates for metros like Johannesburg and Cape Town. The party on Monday named its finance spokesperson, Geordin Hill-Lewis, as the Mother City's mayoral candidate.

Johannesburg will see the DA’s Mpho Phalatse contesting the city's top job at the elections set down, for now, for late October. The party has also chosen Refiloe Nt'sekhe as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate to try and unseat the current African National Congress (ANC) mayor.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, said that the candidates had been made public because people had to know exactly who they would be voting for in advance.

“This means knowing exactly who you’ll be voting for. It means being able to interrogate the offer of a candidate so that the choice made on election day is an informed one. It’s about listening to what they have to say, and then challenging the parts you either don’t agree with or simply don’t believe,” he said

Other parties like the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Good Party have also confirmed that they’ve met the deadline to submit their candidates' lists, with the ANC set to submit a list of 10,000 names.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.