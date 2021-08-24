Mokgoro will step down as NW premier after meeting with president - ANC's Duarte

Speaking on Monday night during a press conference, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that she had personally been assured by Mokgoro that he would be resigning at some point.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that North West Premier Job Mokgoro had given its top leadership the assurance that he would step down.

Last week, Mokgoro was unceremoniously shown the door, with the party's North West Interim Provincial Committee announcing Bushy Maape as the premier-elect. There's been apparent resistance from the premier and he's been at loggerheads with the IPC for over a year now.

Speaking on Monday night during a press conference, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that she had personally been assured by Mokgoro that he would be resigning at some point.

“He has given us that, to me personally when I met him, he has also today met with the Treasury and he made that commitment. He is awaiting a meeting with the President of the Republic of South Africa, and he has indicated that immediately after that meeting, he will tender his resignation later.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.