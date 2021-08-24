Marvel Chilli Sauce is just the beginning for this Limpopo woman

The sauce is produced by vegetables from Phathutshedzo Madula's farm and processed by his agro-processing company.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

In the space of a year, Phathutshedzo Madula started a farm and an agro-processing business in Limpopo that produces vegetables and chilli that is known across the country. And the intrepid entrepreneur has no intention of stopping there. He believes that his latest business, Marvel Chilli Sauce, is not his most successful yet.

The sauce is produced by vegetables from his farm and processed by his agro-processing company. Madula told Vutivi News he was proud that he had developed his products on his own after obtaining the knowledge while he was unemployed.

“By profession, I am an electrical engineer, but I struggled to get an internship. For four years I was unemployed, and at that time my grandmother used to farm in her backyard during the rainy seasons, so I learned the basics from her,” he said.

“I then decided to go to other farms in the area to learn more about farming. I started by planting tomatoes, bell peppers and cabbages,” he said. Due Madula’s initial lack of knowledge, he had trouble accessing the market. But through perseverance and learning the game, his business has expanded.

