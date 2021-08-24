IEC: Nomination process for Oct elections records highest number of candidates

The first stage of the candidate nomination process concluded last night with the deadline for submissions at 9pm.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said the nomination process for the upcoming local government elections had seen high numbers of candidates.

The first stage of the candidate nomination process concluded on Monday night with the deadline for submissions at 9 pm.

Elections are scheduled for 27 October but may be postponed to 2022 should the Constitutional Court rule in favour of the IEC to have the polls deferred.

The IEC said preliminary figures indicated the total number of candidates at 59,272 - 74% of preliminary candidates were captured through the online system and 26% came through manual submissions.

CEO Sy Mamabolo said work was under way to collate all the nomination information.

“Local offices of the commission are still currently capturing manual submissions that were received at the 21:00 cut off time on Monday.”

He said the plan was to conclude the capturing of manual submissions by the end of Tuesday; 10,285 municipal council seats are being contested in this year election.

“There are 276 unique political parties that submitted candidates of which two are contesting in all the municipalities across the country.”

He said 944 independents had been captured in 2016, there were 855 independent candidates.

Mamabolo adds the compliance verification processes was already under way and this is to ensure that candidates in the system were compliant with the electoral prescripts.