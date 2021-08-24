Legal groups: Decision to prosecute Dlamini should send message to all officials

The organisations have welcomed the decision by the Gauteng director of public prosecutions to prosecute former minister Bathabile Dlamini for perjury.

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Applied Legal Studies and the Black Sash Trust on Tuesday said public officials, even those occupying the highest office, must be held accountable for their actions.

READ: Former minister Bathabile Dlamini facing prosecution for perjury

The charges relate to her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

Nearly four years after the Constitutional Court found former Social Development Minister Dlamini reckless and grossly negligent in her handling of the 2017 social grants crisis, she now faces perjury charges.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies' Ariella Scher said while they welcomed the decision, they had hoped it would have been reached much sooner.

At the same time, the Black Sash Trust's Esley Philander said they hope this decision would send a strong message to other public officials.

“This is a significant moment and sends a message that everyone is equal before the law, even those occupying some of our highest offices can be held accountable for their actions.”

Dlamini is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on 20 September.

