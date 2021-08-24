Jacob Zuma Foundation appeals for donations to help ex-president pay legal fees

In April, the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected Zuma's appeal of a personal cost order relating to his corruption trial.

DURBAN - An appeal has been posted on the Jacob Zuma Foundation's Twitter page asking for donations to help cover the cost of his legal battles.

The 79-year-old Zuma is due to stand trial for corruption along with French arms dealer, Thales, in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Dear People of South Africa and the world.

In April, the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected Zuma's appeal of a personal cost order relating to his corruption trial. He'd approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to reimburse the state over R16 million for his legal fees, spent during his time in office. The High Court found that there was no legal basis for the state to pay for Zuma's corruption trial.

He is currently in hospital and it’s not clear when he will return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to continue serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The former president was sent to jail for defying a Constitutional Court order to cooperate with the state Capture inquiry.

