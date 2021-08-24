It was now or never: Former anti-vaxxer says 3rd wave deaths made her take jab

This Capetonian was infected in the first wave, but still avoided inoculation due to unfounded fears and misinformation.

CAPE TOWN - Amid concern over vaccine hesitancy, Eyewitness News has spoken to someone who has changed her stance against the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the mother of three has since changed her mind.

Her reasons ranged from government tracking the vaccinated population to fears the injection would result in her death.

“During the third wave of the Delta variant that has taken so many lives, the turning point was when the vaccine became available to the categories, and it was now or never because I needed to take this vaccine.”

Now she's urging anti-vaxxers and those who are on the fence to get vaccinated.

“Rather do your research and speak to a doctor. At the end of the day, it is for your own safety, your family members, your friends, your work colleagues. So, think about that.”

