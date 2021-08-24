IFP wants KZN Health MEC to explain why she defied COVID regulations

In leaked footage, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu can be seen posing for pictures at a party, while also singing and dancing with a group of unmasked people.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is demanding a full explanation from KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu after she was caught on camera defying COVID-19 regulations.

In leaked footage, the MEC can be seen posing for pictures at a party, while also singing and dancing with a group of unmasked people.

The footage has come to light at a time when KwaZulu-Natal is battling with the devasting third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The IFP's Ncamisile Nkwanyana said that it was clear that Simelane-Zulu did not practice what she preached and she now needed to account for her actions.

"They don't practice what they say to people outside. For them to practice not wearing masks, no social distancing is very much alarming, that's why as the IFP we need answers from MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu," Nkwanyana said.

The provincial Department of Health said that the MEC regretted her failure to comply with the regulations.

The department's Ntokozo Maphisa claimed that the camera started rolling when unmasked partygoers were in the process of eating and they suddenly stood up for a dance.

"People started eating and they had to take off their masks and as they were eating, it was a time during a brief musical performance when they stood up and danced, unfortunately, without wearing their masks as they were still eating."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.