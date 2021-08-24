Go

Man arrested for killing a Gugulethu cop

Wynberg police officer Sakhumzi Mbucela was hijacked and stabbed in Gugulethu more than a week ago.

FILE: The quarterly crime stats announced this week revealed that 32 police officers were killed between April and June this year. Picture: SAPS
FILE: The quarterly crime stats announced this week revealed that 32 police officers were killed between April and June this year. Picture: SAPS
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Western Cape man has on Tuesday been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police officer.

Wynberg police officer Sakhumzi Mbucela was hijacked and stabbed in Gugulethu more than a week ago.

He died in hospital two days later.

The Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on 25 August 2021 and will be facing charges of hijacking, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

The quarterly crime stats announced this week revealed that 32 police officers were killed between April and June this year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA