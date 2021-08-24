George teen accused of killing 12-year-old boy due back in court in September

On Sunday afternoon, after stabbing Austin Kiewits, the teenager fled on foot. But within an hour after the incident, his parents handed him over to the police.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in George is expected back in September.

Austin Kiewiets was stabbed to death on Sunday.

A teenager appeared in the George Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

On Sunday afternoon, after stabbing Kiewits, the teenager fled on foot. But within an hour after the incident, his parents handed him over to the police.

His case has been postponed to 28 September, pending further investigation.

The juvenile accused was released into the care of his parents.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.