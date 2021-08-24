Gauteng authorities remain on high alert to respond to unrest threats - Mawela

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that they had reinforced their presence in hotspots working with community structures and other security organisations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has assured residents that law enforcement officials will remain on high alert to respond to any threats of unrest in the province.

Mawela, together with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, visited hotspots on Monday following reports of a national shutdown.

READ MORE: Alex business owners fearful after threats of a national shutdown

However, despite the threats, the situation in the province remained calm.

Mawela said that law enforcement officials would not be taking chances this time around and would respond to every bit of information, fake or not.

“We won't take anything for granted, because we have learned, we have learned in a hard way. We don't want a repeat of that,” Mawela said.

The Gauteng police commissioner said that they had reinforced their presence in hotspots, working with community structures and other security organisations.

“You see JMPD is here, SANDF, our SAPS members, taxi operators and the community structure CPF, they are all here,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has appealed to community members to come forward with any information regarding those behind the posters and threats.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.