Fraud accused Nkangala mayor, co-accused released on bail after arrests

Mpumalanga's Nkangala Municipality Mayor Thembi Masilela allegedly gave orders for fraudulent documents to be processed for payments for services that were never rendered.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga's Nkangala Municipality Mayor Thembi Masilela has been granted bail with her eight co-accused after they were arrested by the Hawks for fraud.

It's alleged that in 2019, Masilela colluded with the group of officials, some who are also officials in the municipality.

Masilela allegedly gave orders for fraudulent documents to be processed for payments for services which were never rendered. The municipality has lost hundreds of thousands of rands.

The Hawks' Dineo Sekgotodi said: “Nkangala Municipality Mayor Thembi Masilela was arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Crime Investigation Team in Mpumalanga, together with her eight co-accused, for fraud, theft, forgery and contravening the Public Finance Management Act. The accused were granted R10,000 each and the case was postponed to the 10th of September 2021.”