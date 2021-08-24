Former minister Bathabile Dlamini facing prosecution for perjury

In 2018, the centre for applied legal studies represented by the Black Sash Trust presented evidence that Dlamini failed in her duties to ensure that Sassa was equipped to take over the payments of grants when an invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services came to an end.

The Constitutional Court later handed down judgment, finding the former minister was reckless and grossly negligent.

A summons has now been issued for her to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court in September.

The Black Sash Trust's Esley Philander: "The Black Sash welcomes the decision by the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng to prosecute former minister Bathabile Dlamini for perjury or giving false evidence."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.