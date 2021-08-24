Duarte: Newcastle mayor removed from ANC election list due to step aside policy

The African National Congress submitted its list of candidates for the upcoming local government elections on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the only member on its candidates' list to be charged in court had been removed from their 2021 local government list.

Duarte was speaking on Monday night as she was giving details about the party's ward and PR councillor nomination list and processes.

Duarte said that a few members did not make it to the list due to the party's step aside policy.

"The mayor of Newcastle was removed after he had to step aside. There's also a few other people who were removed - there was a mayor who was arrested, apparently today, was not on the list."

The ANC's deputy secretary-general said that there had been several objections from disgruntled members who did not make it.

"They felt that some of the members of the branch had not been given the opportunity to participate in the selection of candidates at the level of the community."

The IEC has approached the Constitutional Court in an attempt to postpone the elections following a recommendation by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s commission to postpone the elections.

