ConCourt asks govt if was aware it wouldn’t afford the wage agreement hikes

Lawyers representing trade unions at the hearing have argued that the state’s decision to renege on the 2018 wage agreement was not influenced by illegality as the government has stated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has asked when the government became aware that it would not be able to afford the 2020 public sector wage increases and when it realised the agreement guaranteeing the hikes was invalid.

Lawyers representing trade unions at the hearing on Tuesday argued that the State’s decision to renege on the 2018 wage agreement was not influenced by illegality as the government has stated.

The apex court is hearing whether clause 3.3 of the 2018 Collective Bargaining Agreement entered into by government and trade unions is valid and enforceable.

Trade unions said the agreement was a contractually binding document that became part and parcel of workers’ working conditions when it was signed.

The government insists the deal was unlawful as it was not approved by Treasury.

