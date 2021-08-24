ANC's Duarte confirms list of about 10,000 ward councillors sent to IEC

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has announced that overall, ward councillors returning for another term stands at 40% to 55%, with only about 30% returning in the North West.

The party has submitted a list of about 10,000 potential local government councillors to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Duarte was speaking on Monday night during a media conference on the 2021 local government elections councillor candidate list submitted to the IEC.



She also gave details about the councillors' selections process.

With uncertainty over when exactly South Africans will vote for their preferred ward and PR councillors, the ANC said that it had submitted its list on time, beating the 9pm deadline.

Duarte explained how their list looks like: "We've submitted over 4,800 ward candidates and PR candidates as well, a total of approximately 10,000 names have been sent to the IEC."

She said that the 50/50 target of gender representation was met but women were not that popular during the nomination processes.

"Sadly, we must indicate that the popular vote did not produce many women candidates and it is really a very unfortunate reality."

Twenty-five percent of the list consists of young people.

