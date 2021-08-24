4 Dept of Military Veterans officials on suspension over R125m wasteful spending

Deputy minister of defence and military veterans Thabang Makwetla made the announcement during a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Four senior officials from the Department of Defence and Military Veterans have been placed on precautionary leave after the department reported wasteful, irregular and fruitless expenditure amounting to at least R125 million during the 2019/2020 financial year.

The press conference was aimed at addressing challenges raised by the Public Service Commission on the department's performance and irregular expenditure.

In June, the commission wrote to the department requesting information on consequence management in respect of audit outcomes for the previous financial year.

Makwetla said the decision to suspend the managers was taken to respond to a demand by the commission.

“The director general of the Department of Military Veterans has place four senior managers of the department on precautionary suspension exercising her authority as accounting officer of the department to implement management as required by the Public Service Commission.”

