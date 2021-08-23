Wine makers in court to argue for the full reopening of industry

The matter against government's restriction on alcohol sales will be heard in the Western Cape High Court from Monday until Thursday.

CAPE TOWN- Wine makers are in a court battle on Monday to fully reopen the industry.

Vinpro, which represents wine grape producers, cellars and wine-related businesses launched the legal application in January.

The wine industry was first hit by an alcohol sales ban with the first lockdown in March last year.

Since then, the measure aimed at reducing trauma cases at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has been relaxed and reintroduced at various times.

Vinpro managing director Rico Basson said: “One of the main points that will be argued include the structure of government’s argument. Since the start of the pandemic, we have argued that provinces and not national government should decide whether or not to impose legal restrictions.”

Basson said such an approach could make a big difference to the wine industry.

“We know provinces are affected differently by the pandemic. Therefore, we believe a differentiated approach in handling the crisis is needed to limit the economic impact of a lockdown.”

In July, Vinpro's challenge was rendered academic, because the alcohol sales ban was relaxed, however, this interim application now asks that evidence be taken into account.

