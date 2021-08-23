WC Transport MEC Mitchell vows action against CT CBD taxi crash driver

On Friday, the 16-seater minibus taxi was transporting over 20 pupils and two adults when it crashed into the steel barricades outside Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that he was horrified by the irresponsible actions of a driver who crashed while transporting school children in the Cape Town CBD.

On Friday, the 16-seater minibus taxi was transporting over 20 pupils and two adults when it crashed into the steel barricades outside Parliament.

Pupils between the ages of 6 and 14 were injured, ranging from serious to minor. Some pupils are still being treated in hospital following the accident.

Mitchell said that it was shocking that the driver did not have a driver’s or operating licence, adding that the minibus was also unlicensed.

"After the accident, I immediately requested the Department of Transport and Public Works to investigate what happened. As a regulator in transport, I will take whatever appropriate actions are required by the facts of the incident, including laying criminal charges where appropriate. Irresponsible drivers, with no consideration for the safety of the people they transport, cannot go unpunished."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.