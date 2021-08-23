WC Health Dept hits out at anti-vaxxers after protest at Groote Schuur Hospital

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said that misinformation by COVID-19 denialists and those against the jabs was harmful.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health authorities have slammed anti-vaxxers for fuelling vaccine hesitancy.

A group of demonstrators gathered outside Groote Schuur Hospital on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite this, the province recorded a record turnout at inoculation sites on Friday, when the nation's vaccine drive opened to over 18s.

"I just don't understand why people don't believe us when we say that the vaccines are safe," Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said.

He said that misinformation by COVID-19 denialists and those against the jabs was harmful.

"There's no 3G in the vaccine. There's certainly no conspiracy theory. All we're trying to do is help by making sure that the population is as protected as possible against coronavirus," Dr Kariem said.

Kariem added that it was even more dangerous when medical professionals were against the shots.

"It just baffles my mind how other medical professionals can, in fact, be anti-vaccination because people will believe professionals, you know, and take their word as they've studied this field," he added.

Management at Groote Schuur has also slammed anti-vaxxers.

