WC administers over 200,000 COVID jabs in the last week

The provincial health department said it's hit the record high due to the inoculation drive opening to the 18 to 34 cohort.

CAPE TOWN - More than 200,000 vaccine shots were administered in the Western Cape over the past week.



The provincial health department on Monday said it hit the record high due to the inoculation drive opening to the 18 to 34 cohort.

It confirmed vaccine supply no longer outstrips demand at the province's more than 300 administration sites.

The Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem said the increased demand was largely due to those in the 18-34 age group showing up in their numbers.

“We have just under 192,000 who have registered so far, so they're very excited to be getting their vaccines and at the moment, 27,000 have been vaccinated.”

Kariem said sites had sufficient capacity to ensure everyone got a jab: “We hit over 200,000 vaccines administered during the last week if we include the weekend. In fact, we administered 202,546 vaccines.”

In total, more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

