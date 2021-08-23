Suspect in Nosicelo Mtebeni murder, Alutha Pasile, opts not to apply for bail

Alutha Pasile made his first appearance in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday morning after he was arrested last week for allegedly killing the University of Fort Hare student.

JOHANNESBURG - The man arrested for the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni has chosen not to apply for bail.

Parts of Mtebeni's dismembered body were found in a bag in the suburb of Quigney, while the rest was discovered at Pasile's residence.

Pasile (25) and 23-year-old Mtebeni are believed to have been a couple.

He will appear in court again on 8 September.

