Suspect due to appear in George court for murder of boy (8)

Imange Jantjies was stabbed to death in the Thembalethu area on Thursday, following a domestic altercation between his mother and her boyfriend, the suspect.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man is scheduled to appear in the George Magistrates Court on Monday for the murder of an eight-year-old boy.

The 23-year-old suspect handed himself over to police after the incident.

When police headed to the man's premises, they found the body of the little boy and seized a knife, believed to be the murder weapon.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Patekile is outraged by the news of the brutal murder of an eight-year-old boy in Thembalethu near George. The circumstances surrounding the senseless murder is being investigated and all efforts will be made to keep the suspect incarcerated for a very long time. The Eden cluster commander has already instructed that bail must be opposed."

