Sex crimes trial against Bishop Stephen Zondo moved to next week

Zondo is facing a range of charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The sex crime trial against controversial Rivers of Living Waters Ministries archbishop Stephen Bafana Zondo has now been moved to next week.

Zondo is facing a range of charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.

He's alleged to have committed the offences between 1980 and December 2018.

The trial was set to start on Monday. However, the defence requested the matter be postponed to November as they were not ready to proceed.

The State advocate opposed the postponement on Monday stating that the defence had enough time to prepare for the matter and that the State was ready to proceed with the trial.



The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said: “Bishop Zondo appeared in the Pretoria High Court on charges of rape, as well as contravention of the Sexual Offences Court and defeating the ends of justice. The judge granted the defence one week postponement for trial.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.