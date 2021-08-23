Sahpra reassures SA on safety of vaccines, says 29 deaths not linked to jabs

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has so far investigated 29 deaths that occurred shortly after people received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Following rigorous investigations SAHPRA has been unable to link any of these deaths to the vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - With the vaccination of those between the ages of 18 and 34 expected to boost South Africa's COVID-19 inoculation rate, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has again reassured the public that both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are safe.

In a move to bolster the rollout of vaccinations in the country, government has approved the vaccination of persons over the age of 18. This is expected to not only drive up vaccination numbers, but the youth will play a major role in encouraging their elders to get vaccinated. So far, more than 10 and a half million vaccine doses have been administered nationally.

With the country's vaccination drive on track for the 18 to 34 cohort and the fourth wave predicted for later in the year, government is urging those eligible for the jab to join the queues. However, challenges remain, including vaccine hesitancy.

Sahpra has so far investigated 29 deaths that occurred shortly after people received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Following rigorous investigations, Sahpra has been unable to link any of these deaths to the vaccines, as CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete explained:

“Sahpra had received 1,473 reports of adverse events following immunisation by the 31st of July. These reports account for a 0.02% reporting rate. Mild and non-serious adverse events following immunisation are expected to resolve within a few days after vaccination and without any prolonged or persistent negative outcomes.”

Semete said that the organisation would soon launch a website that has information about the number of people vaccinated, broken down by age, gender and province, as well as reported cases of side effects.

