SA wins men's 4X100m gold in record time at World Athletics U20 Champs

4X 100m JOHANNESBURG - South Africa snatched a gold medal and set a world U20 record 38.51 in the men's 4X100m at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Kenya on Sunday. The SA quartet of Mihlali Xhotyeni, Sinesipho Dambile, Letlhogonolo Moleyane and Benjamin Richardson, dominated in the final in 38.51 seconds, shattering the previous global U20 mark of 38.62 which had been set by the USA at the Pan American Championships in Costa Rica in July 2019. What it means to break a relay world record



The SA team had also squashed the African record of 39.33 which SA had equalled in the heats on Saturday. Jamaica took second place in the final in 38.61 and Poland took the last spot on the podium in 38.90. "Individually we are all fast and together we got a world record," said double South African champion Richardson, who earned the 100m silver medal on Thursday. "It shows South Africa is improving in the relays and the individual events, which is great." READ: SA's Benjamin Richardson sprints to silver at U20 World Championships South Africa took sixth position on the medals table with a total of nine medals (three golds, two silver and four bronze). Host nation Kenya, finished at the top of the standings with 16 medals - eight golds, one silver and seven bronze.



The mens 4x100m relay team wins in a world U20 record 38.51! pic.twitter.com/lEU8HKlvFN World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 22, 2021

“We are over the moon with the whole performance of the team. Coming from the background of tough and disrupted preparation programmes and competitions, we are beyond words to describe this achievement" said the president of Athletics South Africa, James Moloi.

“The sheer determination of this team is reflected in the number of athletes that reached semifinals and the final. This has been a team effort, where those who didn’t go through the next stage in their events, continued to support their teammates throughout the competition. That is patriotism in the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

The SA women's 4x100m relay team finished sixth in the final, with Marione Fourie, Charlize Eilerd, Kayla la Grange and Viwe Jinqi clocking 45.05 to break the national U20 record of 45.07 which had been set by the Northern Transvaal (Gauteng North) provincial team in Tshwane in March 1984.

Jamaica won gold in 42.94, breaking the world U20 women's record.

The SA women's 4x400m relay team of Precious Molepo, Angelique Strydom, Charlize Eilerd and Jada van Staden, also finished sixth in the final. They completed the four-lap race in 3:43.16, with Nigeria securing victory in 3:31.46.

Long jumper Karmen Fouche was sixth in the final with a best leap of 6.32m. Maja Askag of Sweden landed at 6.60m to bag the gold medal.

Juan Oosthuizen ended 11th in the men's discus throw final with a 51.01m heave. Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania securing victory with a 69.81m throw.

