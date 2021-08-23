SA weather Service issues warning of bad weather in WC, GP

The cold fronts are expected to make landfall on Thursday with heavy rain predicted spreading over the entire Western Cape province by Monday evening.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service on Monday issued an early warning for bad weather expected for the Western Cape and Gauteng province later this week.

The cold fronts are expected to make landfall on Thursday with heavy rain predicted spreading over the entire Western Cape province by Monday evening.

Rain is expected over the southwestern parts of the province, which may lead to localised flooding.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning James Brent-Styan said: “The bad weather will include disruptive rain, strong winds and snow, especially over the weekend. So, we urge people to take precautions ahead of the bad weather that is expected from Thursday.”

Meanwhile in Gauteng, forecaster Lulama Pheme explained what the province will experience later this week.

“The bad weather will come in later during the week and start affecting the Vereeniging areas and it will spread through to Saturday and the entire Gauteng province will be cold.”

