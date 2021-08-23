Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader, Stephen Zondo, due in court for rape

Stephen Bafana Zondo is facing nine rape charges, one for indecent assault and one for defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial leader of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, Stephen Bafana Zondo, is expected in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Zondo is facing nine rape charges, one for indecent assault and one for defeating the ends of justice.

He's alleged to have committed the offences between 1980 and December 2018. The case against Zondo has been set for Monday after the State said that it was ready to go to trial as the investigation had been finalised.

The State alleged that seven of his alleged victims were sexually assaulted at various locations, including the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries branch in Robertsham in Johannesburg.

“Bishop Zondo will appear at the Pretoria High Court on Monday 23rd August on charges of rape contravening the Sexual Offences Act, as well as defeating the ends of Justice,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Lumka Mahanjana.

The matter will be heard from Monday until 18 September.

