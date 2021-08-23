Ramaphosa impressed by enthusiasm of young adults to get COVID vaccine jab

Over half a million people between the ages 18 and 34 registered for the coronavirus vaccine on government's electronic vaccination data system on the first day that it opened.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was impressed by the number of young people rolling up their sleeves and getting their COVID-19 jabs.

In his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa called on young people to get their shots as soon as possible so that government could reach its goal of inoculating 70% of the population by the end of the year.

The president said that his heart was filled with "great pride" when he saw the number of young people who had descended on the country's vaccine sites.

The sites are now open to all adults and so far, more than 10 million people have received at least one jab while others are waiting to get their second Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

Ramaphosa said that he was impressed by the enthusiasm and excitement shown by young people but mostly their knowledge about the vaccine and why it was important.

The president said that he'd like to see this cohort become "walking adverts" for the vaccination process and to this end, he's encouraging them to post pictures of themselves getting vaccinated.

