R43m PPE fraud case involving 2 NC health dept officials postponed to Sept

CAPE TOWN - The R43 million PPE procurement fraud case involving two senior Northern Cape Department of Health officials has been postponed to September.

Acting head of health Dr Dion Theys (54) and chief financial officer Mosimanagape Gaborone (52) made a first appearance before the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

They were arrested earlier on Monday afternoon.

The Hawks said they allegedly awarded PPE contracts to two companies without following the prescribed procurement procedures.

The accused have been released on R20,000 bail each and are due back in court on 27 September.

