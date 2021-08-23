Private security working with police amid shutdown threat - Mawela

No violence has been reported after posters and statements were circulated on social media threatening mass demonstrations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that they had deployed what he called "an adequate number of law enforcement officers" to potential hotspots to make citizens feel safe amid threats of a national shutdown.

Many fear a potential repeat of last month's anarchy in which 300 people were killed and scores were arrested for looting and arson after criminals targeted shopping malls and businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mawela is visiting potential hotspots on Monday morning.

"This time around we've also seen private security coming in their numbers to support our operation, they've deployed their air support to support our operation so we can see exactly what is happening in the province."

