Naptosa concerned by increase in COVID infections at schools

CAPE TOWN - The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is concerned by an increase in COVID-19 infections at schools.

Northern Cape schools have recorded more than 500 new cases over the past week while Eastern Cape schools have seen about 400 new infections.

The Free State has also recorded an uptick.

Naptosa's Basil Manuel has drawn attention to the number of active cases in the country's least populous province.

“It is particularly concerning that the Northern Cape, that is a very sparsely populated province with a very low population, we are seeing over 500 new cases in the last week. That’s very worrying.”

There's a similar trend in KwaZulu-Natal: “When you look at KZN where the figures have gone up, last week we saw almost 780 cases.”

Manuel said the figures showed safety measures could not be relaxed.

