Murder investigation under way after Gqeberha tavern owner shot dead

The incident happened in the Walmer area on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Gqeberha police, in the Eastern Cape, are probing a case of murder after a tavern owner was shot dead.

The incident happened in the Walmer area on Saturday night.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The police's Priscilla Naidu on Monday said: "A tavern owner was fatally shot over the weekend. According to police information, at about 20:30 on Saturday evening, police attended to a shooting complaint at a tavern in Songololo Street in Walmer. On arrival, the body of the owner, Lwandile Sithole (41), was found lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds."

The motive for the killing is yet to be established.

The investigation remains under way.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.