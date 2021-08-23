MEC Mitchell tasks WC transport dept with probing minibus crash involving pupils

It's still not clear what caused Friday morning's crash outside Parliament in Cape Town's CBD.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell on Monday said he had tasked his department with probing a minibus taxi accident in which several school children were injured.

It's still not clear what caused Friday morning's crash outside Parliament in Cape Town's CBD.

The 16-seater taxi was transporting 21 learners and there were two adults in the vehicle.

The children - between the ages of six and 14 - sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Mitchell said he was shocked to learn that the driver of the minibus taxi did not have a driver’s or operating licence and that the vehicle was also unlicensed.

He has also called on parents and schools to ensure that any vehicles, which they contracted to transport children were safe, and drivers were competent and licensed.

He added some learners were still being treated in hospital.

Meanwhile, the police's Frederick van Wyk said a case of reckless and/or negligent driving has been registered. No arrests have yet been made and their investigation into the incident is still under way.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.