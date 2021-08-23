Malema’s firearm-related trial postponed to 28 February 2022

The red berets leader and his bodyguard were set to appear before the East London Magistrates Court on Monday on charges relating to Malema allegedly discharging a firearm during the party's birthday celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's firearm-related trial has been postponed until 2022.

The red berets leader and his bodyguard were set to appear before the East London Magistrates Court on Monday.

The matter has been postponed due to the ill health of the prosecutor presiding over the case.

Malema has been charged with the illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, as well as the illegal possession of ammunition.

These charges stem from Malema allegedly firing an automatic rifle during the party's fifth birthday celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

He's also charged with reckless endangerment to persons or property.

The NPA previously said the firearm seen in a social media video was not a toy gun.

Malema's bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, has also been charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

The trial will resume on 28 February.

