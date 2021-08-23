Law enforcement agencies say security measures in place amid shutdown threats

Security forces said that they were on high alert and were ready to maintain stability following inflammatory messages on various social media platforms calling for violence.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - Law enforcement agencies said that they have put measures in place through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans amid threats of a national shutdown.

In July, there was anarchy in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

Businesses and warehouses were looted and set on fire, key infrastructure was damaged while trucks were burnt along the N3, crippling the economy.

Natjoints has called on community policing forums to work alongside authorities to mobilise against any form of lawlessness.

Meanwhile, in Durban, residents are worried about threats of a possible shutdown on Monday.

A poster and a statement have been circulating on social media, warning of a countrywide protest which is supposed to start sometime on Monday morning.

According to the poster, marchers are expected to descend on the Durban CBD.

One woman said that it was an embarrassing situation for the country to be in.

"it is very uneasy and unpleasant at the moment. It's also embarrassing for the country as well. We already have a terrible economy as it is and they're only making it worse. It's not solving anything. We also have kids, little kids- when they see this what are they supposed to feel knowing that this going to be part of their memories. This is disgusting, it's appalling."

One man said that the threats were frightening: "For me, it's also a bit terrifying because if you look at the looting and everything that happened the last time and you hear the rumours of violence and everything that's about to happen this time, you think where's our country going? You look at countries like Afghanistan, where things are a shambles right now, are we really going there? So, it's terrifying."

Additional reporting by Nhlanhla Mabaso.

