KZN's Zikalala plays down shutdown claims; police on alert

During a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province, Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that talk of a potential disruption to services and business operations was just a baseless distraction.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has denied claims about a possible shutdown of the province.

During a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province, he said that talk of a potential disruption to services and business operations was just a baseless distraction.

READ MORE: ANC KZN distances itself from poster calling for shutdown on Monday

With matrics around the country starting with the preliminary exams today, the Department of Basic Education has cautioned those behind these messages to refrain from inciting violence, as it is a criminal offense.

Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, has assured South Africans that exams will continue as planned.

“The police have made it clear that they are ready to protect the country tomorrow, to make sure that it's business as usual in all sectors, but more so for education because it's an important day for our learners who are in matric,” Mhlanga said.

The police’s Mmathapelo Peters said they would remain on high alert, ready to ensure the safety of all South Africans: “Law-abiding citizens should be at ease knowing that we are not taking these threats lightly.”

Law enforcement agencies have also called on community police forums and related subforums to work with the police, as they usually do.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.