Kirkwood man hacked to death during argument over circumcision

The incident happened in the Bersheba area during the early hours of Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Kirkwood police Cape are investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly hacked to death following an argument about circumcision.

The incident happened in the Bersheba area, in the Eastern, during the early hours of Monday morning.

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested.

The police's Majola Nkohli said: “Police were summoned to a complaint of murder after a man was found in the streets allegedly hacked to death with a panga.”

The victim, Anathi Balindlela, was found dead with injuries to his upper body.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.