Kathrada interview released to mark 92nd birthday reveals concerns about govt

The late Ahmed Kathrada raised concerns about corruption that has now become synonymous with the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Details have emerged of an interview not released until now, where the late struggle icon, Ahmed Kathrada spoke about shortcomings in government.

It was an interview he gave in 2015 and it has been aired to coincide with what would have been his 92nd birthday over the past weekend.

Kathrada died in 2017.

The interview is between Kathrada and his long-time friend, Anant Singh.

Uncle Kathy, as he was affectionately known, raised concerns about corruption that has now become synonymous with the African National Congress (ANC).

"While I am concerned about some of the things, by and large, we are doing well 20 years after democracy but unfortunately there are some shortcomings, at leadership level, with allegations like corruption and so forth which are being made - it's unfortunate."

Kathrada spoke of his faith and belief in the youth of the country.

"The responsibility is on their shoulders to make of South Africa what they themselves want it to be - a successful, healthy, happy country."

Kathrada served under former President Nelson Mandela as a parliamentary officer and also headed the Robben Island Museum Council.

