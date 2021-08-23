IEC extends party nominations, payment cut off for local govt polls

The IEC said failure to make payment for election deposits will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended the time for parties to submit their payments and nominations to 9pm on Monday.

To date, 97 political parties and 353 independent candidates have either captured their nominations or have submitted nominations.

The IEC has approached the Constitutional Court to postpone the local elections to early next year after an inquiry recommended the polls be moved to February and ensure that they are free, fair and credible.

