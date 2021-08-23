IEC: Candidate list for upcoming local govt elections should be in by 9 pm

That’s also the deadline for parties to pay election deposits that range between R1,000 and R3,500.

CAPE TOWN - Candidate lists for the local government elections must be submitted to the IEC by 9 pm on Monday.

That’s also the deadline for parties to pay election deposits that range between R1,000 and R3,500.

However, only a few parties have named their mayoral candidates.

Parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the GOOD Party have already announced mayoral candidates in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The Inkatha Freedom Party has also confirmed that it submitted its candidate lists.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said they’d spent a year on the selection process: “The people sitting at this table, I think, represent the best and the brightest the DA has to offer. They are great candidates in their individual rights, but collectively as well and an incredibly a strong team that I am very proud to present to South Africa today.”

While the party retains current mayors in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane as candidates, it’s chosen Geordin Hill-Lewis to replace Dan Plato as Cape Town mayor.

Mpho Phalatse and Refiloe Ntsekhe are the party’s candidates for Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

South Africa, these are our #DAmayorsfor major metros!



1 Ekurhuleni - Refiloe Ntsekhe

2 Tshwane - Randall Williams

3 Johannesburg - Mpho Phalatse

4 NMB - Nqaba Bhanga

5 Cape Town - Geordin Hill-Lewis



This is the team that will get things done in communities. pic.twitter.com/BfyF0N7kdx Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2021