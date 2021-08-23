Here are DA's mayoral candidates for major metros ahead of local govt elections

Former party spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe is the DA’s candidate for Ekurhuleni with current executive mayor Randall Williams is to run for the Tshwane mayoral chain.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance on Monday announced its new party mayors for its major metros.

While the party retains its Nelson Mandela Bay metro candidate Nqaba Bhanga, DA finance spokesperson and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis is expected to be the next mayor of Cape Town if the party retains the metro after the elections.

DA member former Gauteng health MMC Mpho Phalatse is the party's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

South Africa, these are our #DAmayorsfor major metros!



1 Ekurhuleni - Refiloe Ntsekhe

2 Tshwane - Randall Williams

3 Johannesburg - Mpho Phalatse

4 NMB - Nqaba Bhanga

5 Cape Town - Geordin Hill-Lewis



This is the team that will get things done in communities. pic.twitter.com/BfyF0N7kdx Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2021

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the Ekurhuleni was so “badly neglected by a mayor who couldn’t care less about it and a council that couldn’t even keep the lights on.”

In Tshwane, where he said the DA hoped to end up one day, the party has put its faith in Williams.

“The man leading from the front,” Steenhuisen said about Williams.

He said in the City of Gold that had “lost its shine through corruption, maladministration and internal shenanigans”, the party put forward Phalatse’s name to take over.

[MUST WATCH]



The moment when DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen announced #DAmayors for the 2021 campaign.



Over 6000 individuals applied to serve as DA Councillors across SA, the selection process is now complete and the lists are in!



Jobs, safety and basic services are a priority. pic.twitter.com/exZvmr9zsp Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2021

| The DA governs less than 10% of municipalities in SA, but the top 5 are all DA-run. All the failing municipalities are run by the ANC.



DA municipalities consistently outstrip the ANC when it comes to service delivery, clean audits, investments and creating jobs.

#DAmayors pic.twitter.com/xZMc9IFXhK Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2021

The DA is an actual party of government. Our achievements where we govern are what set us miles and miles apart from any other party.



The DA is a party of results. The DA gets things done!#DAmayors pic.twitter.com/j2CNS4NVww Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2021

