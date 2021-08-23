Go

Here are DA's mayoral candidates for major metros ahead of local govt elections

Former party spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe is the DA’s candidate for Ekurhuleni with current executive mayor Randall Williams is to run for the Tshwane mayoral chain.

The DA's new mayoral candidates. Picture: Democratic Alliance/Twitter.
The DA's new mayoral candidates. Picture: Democratic Alliance/Twitter.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance on Monday announced its new party mayors for its major metros.

Former party spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe is the DA’s candidate for Ekurhuleni with current executive mayor Randall Williams touted to run for the Tshwane mayoral chain.

While the party retains its Nelson Mandela Bay metro candidate Nqaba Bhanga, DA finance spokesperson and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis is expected to be the next mayor of Cape Town if the party retains the metro after the elections.

DA member former Gauteng health MMC Mpho Phalatse is the party's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the Ekurhuleni was so “badly neglected by a mayor who couldn’t care less about it and a council that couldn’t even keep the lights on.”

In Tshwane, where he said the DA hoped to end up one day, the party has put its faith in Williams.

“The man leading from the front,” Steenhuisen said about Williams.

He said in the City of Gold that had “lost its shine through corruption, maladministration and internal shenanigans”, the party put forward Phalatse’s name to take over.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA