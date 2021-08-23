Graaff-Reinet police hunting 4 suspects who raped teen girl (14)

I's understood that she was headed home from her older sister's house when she was cornered by four men.

CAPE TOWN - Graaff-Reinet police are searching for the criminals who gang-raped a 14-year-old girl.

They attacked the teenager in the Kroonvale area on Friday evening.

The police's Bradley Rawlinson: "It is alleged that the young victim was walking past a high school in Bree Street in Kroonvale when she was approached by four men. One of the suspects was in possession of a sharp object with which he threatened to harm the victim. While the suspect threatened to harm the victim, the other three started undressing the victim and raped her."

The traumatised young girl managed to escape and was taken to the Midlands Hospital.

Her mother headed to the police station the next day, where a case of rape was opened.

